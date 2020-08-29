aug 29 covid numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,029 with 2,247 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 62,707 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 23.

Monroe County reported one additional death.

North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 5,364 positive outpatients as of August 28.

Nearly all counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (42), Lee (28), Marshall (15), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (23), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (4), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (6) and Union (9).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 616

Benton 193 

Calhoun 468

Chickasaw 581

Clay 469

Itawamba 545

Lafayette 1377

Lee 2139

Marshall 934

Monroe 1025

Oktibbeha 1404

Pontotoc 1049

Prentiss 612

Tippah 538

Tishomingo 547

Union 876

