The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 914 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 29,684 and the death toll to 1,103.
In Northeast Mississippi, new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. Friday include two in Lee County and one each in Monroe and Oktibbeha counties
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.
Pontotoc County saw the largest increase, with 26 additional cases from the day before.
Northeast Mississippi cases by county:
Alcorn 63
Benton 30
Calhoun 128
Chickasaw 269
Clay 247
Itawamba 134
Lafayette 377
Lee 532
Marshall 217
Monroe 388
Oktibbeha 532
Pontotoc 273
Prentiss 102
Tippah 128
Tishomingo 74
Union 191