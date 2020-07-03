Covid cases 7/3
By Dennis Seid Daily Journal

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 914 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 29,684 and the death toll to 1,103.

In Northeast Mississippi, new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. Friday include two in Lee County and one each in Monroe and Oktibbeha counties

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.

Pontotoc County saw the largest increase, with 26 additional cases from the day before.

Northeast Mississippi cases by county:

Alcorn 63

Benton 30

Calhoun 128

Chickasaw 269

Clay 247

Itawamba 134

Lafayette 377

Lee 532

Marshall 217

Monroe 388

Oktibbeha 532

Pontotoc 273

Prentiss 102

Tippah 128

Tishomingo 74

Union 191

