The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The health department also reported 118 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 128,138, with total 3,480 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 50 positive inpatients and 8,601 positive outpatients as of Nov. 9.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (13), Benton (3), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (14), Clay (2), Itawamba (18), Lafayette (13), Lee (53) Marshall (22), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (21), Prentiss (29), Tippah (7), Union (8).

Alcorn 1,225

Benton 418

Calhoun 662

Chickasaw 927

Clay 776

Itawamba 1,294

Lafayette 2,730

Lee 4,103

Marshall 1,731

Monroe 1,678

Oktibbeha 2,171

Pontotoc 1,708

Prentiss 1,216

Tippah 1,051

Union 1,372

