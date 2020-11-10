The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.
The health department also reported 118 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 128,138, with total 3,480 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 50 positive inpatients and 8,601 positive outpatients as of Nov. 9.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (13), Benton (3), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (14), Clay (2), Itawamba (18), Lafayette (13), Lee (53) Marshall (22), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (21), Prentiss (29), Tippah (7), Union (8).
Alcorn 1,225
Benton 418
Calhoun 662
Chickasaw 927
Clay 776
Itawamba 1,294
Lafayette 2,730
Lee 4,103
Marshall 1,731
Monroe 1,678
Oktibbeha 2,171
Pontotoc 1,708
Prentiss 1,216
Tippah 1,051
Union 1,372