The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 957 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths related to the virus.
Tippah and Alcorn County each reported one additional death on Friday. The health department also listed that, through looking into death certificates, it discovered a Lee County resident died from the virus between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 104,638, with 3,096 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.
North Mississippi Health Services has 45 positive inpatients and 7,231 positive outpatients as of Oct. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (5), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (17), Lee (42), Marshall (16), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (9), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (10) and Union (14).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 895
Benton 275
Calhoun 571
Chickasaw 773
Clay 631
Itawamba 998
Lafayette 2341
Lee 3181
Marshall 1180
Monroe 1347
Oktibbeha 1899
Pontotoc 1397
Prentiss 945
Tippah 782
Tishomingo 752
Union 1087