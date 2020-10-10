10-10-2020 COVID-19 numbers in Missisisppi

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported that 957 additional people have contracted COVID-19 and that16 additional people dies from complications related to the virus. Courtesy: Mississippi State Department of Health

 By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 957 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths related to the virus.

Tippah and Alcorn County each reported one additional death on Friday. The health department also listed that, through looking into death certificates, it discovered a Lee County resident died from the virus between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 104,638, with 3,096 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.

North Mississippi Health Services has 45 positive inpatients and 7,231 positive outpatients as of Oct. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (5), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (17), Lee (42), Marshall (16), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (9), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (10) and Union (14).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 895

Benton 275

Calhoun 571

Chickasaw 773

Clay 631

Itawamba 998

Lafayette 2341

Lee 3181

Marshall 1180

Monroe 1347

Oktibbeha 1899

Pontotoc 1397

Prentiss 945

Tippah 782

Tishomingo 752

Union 1087

Email: taylor.vance@journalinc.com

Twitter: @TaylorVanceDJ

