TUPELO – Mandy Gunasekera does not meet the requirements to seek the northern district seat on the Public Service Commission, according to a Thursday ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
The unanimous opinion by the court upholds a prior decision by a special circuit judge and finds that Gunasekara cannot show she will have been a citizen of the state for five years before this November’s election.
The high court’s opinion, written by Justice Leslie King, found that Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard's ruling was supported by numerous facts, including a November 2018 vote by Gunasekara in a Washington D.C. local election.
No justices dissented, but only six participated in the decision. The three judges that represent the northern part of the state – Robert Chamberlin, Josiah Coleman and James Maxwell – recused themselves from the case.
The parties largely agreed that the “citizenship requirement” amounts to the requirement to have legal residency or a “domicile” in the state, and Gunasekara had argued that even while working in Washington D.C. she was already living in Mississippi by mid-2018 and that her vote in a local D.C. election did not run afoul of Mississippi’s candidate qualification requirements.
But in his opinion for the court, King wrote that “The record shows that on November 7, 2018, Gunasekara owned a house in D.C., where her husband and children resided, and on which she received a homestead deduction. Gunasekara paid income taxes in D.C. She had a full time job in D.C., had a D.C. driver’s license, and was registered to vote in D.C. Gunasekara renewed her car tag in D.C. at the end of October 2018. Moreover, the day before Gunasekara was required to have been a citizen of Mississippi, she exercised her right to vote in D.C.”
Gunasekara has exhausted her state appeals but raised several constitutional issues in written briefs submitted to the Mississippi Supreme Court and could theoretically attempt to sue in federal court to keep herself on the ballot.
In a written statement, Gunasekara wouldn't rule out a federal challenge.
"I’m a fighter and a constitutional conservative. I’m assessing all my legal options," she said. "The Mississippi Supreme Court acknowledged the potential unconstitutionality of this provision, yet found a convenient, procedural mechanism to avoid a decision on the merits. I believe the voters of Mississippi deserve a ruling on the merits."
Thursday’s decision by the high court marks a significant reversal of fortunes for a candidate who entered the PSC race early and with national political connections, including a stint in President Donald Trump’s administration, which Gunasekara frequently highlighted.
The decision by the court leaves only two candidates in the race to represent north Mississippi on the PSC: Chris Brown and Tanner Newman, both Republicans.
Brown is a third-term state representative. His current legislative seat was eliminated by redistricting last year. A Monroe County resident and with an ongoing property development project in Tupelo, he is the chair of the House Conservation and Water Resources committee.
Newman is director of Development Services for the city of Tupelo, though he recently took a leave of unpaid absence from the city to campaign for the PSC. His position involves management of the city’s zoning, engineering and building regulations divisions
With only two Republican candidates now in the running and no Democrat, the Aug. 8 Republican primary will determine the race. The winner will replace incumbent Brandon Presley, who is running for governor as a Democrat.
Brown did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
In a written statement to the Daily Journal on Thursday afternoon, Newman pitched his candidacy to supporters of the now-disqualified Gunasekara.
"My campaign will continue to spread our positive message and work to earn the support of voters across north Mississippi," said Newman. "Let there be no doubt – Mandy Gunasekara has a bright future in public service ahead of her. I welcome all of Mandy's supporters to find a home on Team Newman."
Gunasekara’s disqualification from the ballot comes after Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for district attorney in DeSoto County, challenged her candidacy.
In a written statement to the Daily Journal, Barton's attorney Sean Akins said the challenge was motivated by a principled desired to uphold election integrity.
"Today’s decision is a victory for free and fair elections where the true winners are the voters," said Barton's attorney. "This suit was never about Ms. Gunasekara’s character but about whether she met the Constitutional requirements to run for that office. While her heart may have been in Mississippi, her citizenship was in Washington, D.C."
Following a hearing before the Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee in February, the committee voted to allow Gunasekara to remain on the ballot. Barton appealed that decision to a state court, and in March Judge Pickard decided that she in fact did not meet the state’s five-year residency requirement for PSC candidates.
