JACKSON • The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) has recognized a Tupelo native for his longtime volunteerism and support of his community.
The statewide organization has named Bobby Geno, a celebrated member of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association’s board of directors and key facilitator of the city’s annual festival celebrating the musical legacy of Elvis Presley, as its Community Volunteer of the Year.
Geno was named recipient of the prestigious award, presented each year to a person who gives freely of their personal time to help attract visitors to their communities, during the MTA’s annual tourism awards program, held during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Caesar’s Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Tunica earlier this month.
“Bobby Geno is a loyal and tireless board member and volunteer of Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association,” the organization stated in a press release announcing Geno’s selection, Wednesday. “He generously shares his knowledge, creativity and passion to assist in facilitating every main street project — all with his trademark humor and cheerful attitude. He has been instrumental in the production of the Tupelo Elvis Festival among dozens of other successful projects and quality of life events for the city of Tupelo.”
Geno is no stranger to the tourism business and the importance of driving visitors into a community to help it thrive.
“Geno understands how conferences and events create economic impact for the city and does everything he can to attract and grow those opportunities,” the MTA presser reads. “He serves on many boards and helps plan a local event to coincide with the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.”
According to the MTA, Geno is well-known among Elvis Tribute Artists for his tireless work promoting the city of Tupelo and the annual Tupelo Elvis Festival. Each year, Geno travels to Memphis for Elvis Week, where he works with a team of volunteers to promote his hometown and Elvis-related tourism opportunities.
“He is also involved with the Tupelo Community Theatre and is comfortable being both the star of the show or working quietly behind the scenes,” the MTA said in its release. “He is the type of volunteer that you can call on to take up tickets or serve as the event’s emcee.
Geno has twice been named the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association’s Board Member of the Year.
Each year, the MTA brings together around 200 tourism industry professionals from across the state and tourism partners from the surrounding region for its awards conference. The awards give MTA the opportunity to recognize members who excel in various sectors of the industry.
Awards were presented in 17 categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the hospitality industry or individual achievement.
“The tourism industry in Mississippi is filled with accomplished professionals who have a genuine passion for making their individual communities and state better places to visit, live and work,” said Chris Chapman, current president of the MTA. “We honor their tremendous contributions to Mississippi’s fourth-largest industry, and we are grateful for their strong support of Mississippi Tourism Association’s mission to unite all sectors of the tourism industry through advocacy, education and promotion. We wholeheartedly congratulate all of our award winners for their outstanding accomplishments and wish them continued success.”
