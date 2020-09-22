TUPELO • While Sept. 22 may just be another ordinary day for most people, it’s now one of purpose and service for Dan Johnson and others involved with veterans’ organizations.
Johnson, a Tupelo resident, participated in the inaugural Ride for 22 event on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park with around 12 other veterans from throughout the state. The group traveled by motorcycle from Jackson to Birmingham and to Tupelo on Interstate 22.
The event seeks to raise awareness to the number of active duty members of the military, members of the reserves, national guard soldiers and veterans who die from suicide.
The date itself — Sept. 22 — is symbolic. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and around 22 people connected with the military die from suicide each day.
While Johnson himself is a veteran, educating people about the striking statistics of suicide among military members is also something personal for him. A few years ago, Johnson’s son, Justin, died from suicide after serving two tours in the military.
“I then became involved in trying to understand what was going on in the military about military suicide,” Johnson said.
Johnson even puts a sign bearing the number 22 in his yard on the 22nd of every month as a small way to bring awareness to a topic he believes goes unaddressed too often.
He stressed that Ride for 22 isn’t something he orchestrates alone; he’s but one person among many who are trying to be a part of a movement.
“If I can ever prevent one military suicide from happening, then I’ve done my mission in life,” Johnson said.
David McElroy, the founder of Flags of Honor Escort, also took part in the motorcycle ride and said he hopes the event will encourage people to reach out to veterans more and pressure political leaders to have more rapid mental health options available for members of the military and veterans.
“We need the public to stand up and make sure that our politicians are passing laws that benefit our veterans and passing legislation that provides avenues for treatment,” McElroy said.
Roger Barrett, state captain for the patriot guard, agreed. He said mental health options often get lost in government bureaucracy, but hopes that treatment in the future can get to veterans more quickly.
“If doing what we’re doing saves one life, then I’m perfectly happy,” he said. “I would love to do more, but we’ve got to do more to help them.”