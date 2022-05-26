TUPELO • Despite what she described as a complicated first year in office, Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones said she is determined to see positive changes in her ward.
“I’m here to speak up for the people, the underserved and the people who don’t know what’s happening on the other side of the tracks,” the first-time elected official said.
As she approaches the final days of her first year in office, Jones said her priorities include resolving board appointments, nurturing community involvement and building trust between the council and city.
Major Thoroughfare appointment tension continues
Board representation is a priority for Jones, and she said she believes ensuring that each committee and board facilitated by the city has diverse representation is extremely important.
This comes amid tension between Jones and Mayor Todd Jordan, who will ultimately decide the person to represent Jones’ ward on the city’s Major Thoroughfare Committee. The 18-member committee comprises two members from each ward and four at-large positions, all of whom are, according to city ordinances, chosen by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
In the past, however, the mayor has taken recommendations from council members on who they felt would best represent their wards. In most cases, his nominations and the council members' recommendations have aligned.
But when Jones tapped former Tupelo police officer Tiffany Gilleylen, who has twice sued the city for alleged civil rights violations, Jordan bucked the recommendation for his own pick, Tommy Scott.
Scott pulled his name from consideration in April, leading to an impasse between the mayor and councilwoman over the appointment.
On Tuesday, Jones said she was still determined to see Gilleylen on the committee.
“(Jordan) hasn’t responded yet,” Jones said. “I don’t know if he feels he won’t put someone on the board, but that isn’t going to work.”
But Jordan is also resolute and, in a move that breaks tradition, said he would not nominate Gilleylen, noting she had “been vocally against the administration” on social media.
Jordan said he was working through a few resumes for candidates without Jones’ help.
“I should have it done in a month,” Jordan said, noting he plans to fill vacancies in Wards 1, 4 and 7 during the same meeting.
Local garden in works at Haven Acres
One goal Jones has been working toward since the spring is the creation of a community garden.
The councilwoman recently partnered with multiple volunteers and received permission from local business owner Linda Williams to use an open lot in Haven Acres to build the garden.
“I am just going to start. We are going to build sub garden areas,” Jones said. “I came to (Williams) because I wanted to build a community garden so we can feed the elderly and kids. Everybody is going to chip in.”
Jones said she plans to buy bricks and soil to build the garden beds with the help of another volunteer, Maurice Shumpert.
“I am excited,” Jones said. “Anyone can help, and anyone can come get whatever they want once it is grown.”
The project is part of a broader plan to provide children with a greater breadth of recreational opportunities. Jones also said she hoped to see the undeveloped land next to Theron Nichols Park, located on Mitchell Road, put to use. According to tax records, the city owns the wooded area east of the park and is considered part of the park’s lot.
Jordan said the administration would have to look at the needs for the park, adding he knew the park had a track, baseball field, basketball court, splash pad and other equipment. He said he was not opposed to its expansion.
Parks and Recreations Director Alex Farned said he plans to meet with the council, Jones and the administration about their goals in the coming fiscal year and would look into the needs of Theron Nichols Park and what the undeveloped portion of land could become.
Increased support for the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi was also on Jones’ mind. She said she would like to see if the city could increase its financial support to the organization.
“I have a love for children because they are the future,” Jones said, noting the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club was a valuable tool in the development of children in her ward. “The kids don’t have anything to do.”
She said he hoped they could make membership for the organization free rather than the regular annual $40 fee, but Chief Operations Officers Don Lewis said it wouldn’t be the city’s call.
“We provide them with the facilities at Haven Acres and on Main Street,” Lewis said. “We do not do any grant funding, but the Boys and Girls Club has come to us in the past if they needed something. As far as day-to-day operations, we are not in that, and I don’t know that we can be.”
Another option for giving young residents of her ward more to do would be to open the gym inside the area’s storm shelter more frequently. The city uses the shelter during the city’s basketball season as a location for matches. Lewis said it was possible to open it indefinitely, but it would come down to funding and staffing.
“We would have to look at funding and ways to make that happen,” he said. “They weren’t designed to be open day to day. And if they were, we would need to staff them.”
Jones eyes Mitchell Road upgrades, administration concurs
Like her fellow council members, Jones pointed to infrastructure needs as a priority. She honed in on the widening of Mitchell Road as an issue worth addressing.
“That is something that really, really needs to be totally redone,” she said. “I have lots of concerns with the safety of the road. I just think they need to invest in all parts of the city.”
Calling Mitchell Road one of the most traveled in her road in terms of foot traffic, Jones said she’d like to widen the roadway to include a bike lane or sidewalk.
The widening of Mitchell Road is currently on the city’s capital improvement plan, but there is no time frame for when the work might begin.
“That is what I call a named capital improvement, so it won’t be lump summed into capital improvement,” Lewis said. “It would need to be something the council decided to spend money on itself.”
Lewis noted budget season was upon the city. He said as discussion opened up for what the city planned during the next fiscal year, officials could hash out the details on Mitchell Road.
Jordan said he agreed that Mitchell Road needed immediate attention, including widening and a possible walking path or sidewalk near Lawndale Elementary.
“Things are moving forward,” he said when asked about projects in Ward 7.