TUPELO • A motorcade and scholarship giveaway closed out Tupelo’s annual four-day celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
Approximately 40 people attended the MLK Birthday Celebration at the former VF Factory Outlet parking area at 2824 S. Eason Boulevard in Tupelo. The event was hosted by the Committee for King (CFK).
About 50 cars participated in the motorcade, sponsored by the Modern Beautician’s Club.
In comments during Monday’s event, CFK executive director Charles Penson called for celebrating King’s work and legacy “by resolving to be a living legacy.” He encouraged young people to emulate the youth and young adults whose “lives contributed to the civil rights of all Americans.”
“Let us encourage creativity, energy, passion, gifts and skills of the youth and young adults who surround us,” Penson said. “Let us pray for wisdom and peace as we pursue justice, we pursue hope, and we pursue love for all people.”
The two annual $500 scholarship recipients included Allenna McDowell, who received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship, and Bryson Pierce, recipient of the Delores LaGrone Scholarship. The scholarship is meant to further recipients’ education and opportunities, said CFK chairperson Shawn Brevard.
The scholarships are presented annually in reverence of King’s belief in the “function of education.”
“(It) is a special opportunity for us and we look forward to it every year,” Brevard said.
Ellen Thompson, who accepted the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship in her daughter’s honor, said they were very surprised when they found out she received the scholarship in December.
McDowell, a May 2021 graduate, hopes to graduate Itawamba Community College with an associates degree in December 2022 with the help of dual-enrollment classes. After graduating ICC, she plans to attend Mississippi State University and earn a bachelor's degree in accountancy. Eventually, she hopes to open her own business.
“Although things may sound good, I would tell one that college is not as easy as one may think it to be,” McDowell wrote in her essay. “I want to give up when things get hard, but I know that is not an option. Self-motivation is the key to stick with the plan.”
Monday’s program also featured comments from local leaders, including Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, Tupelo Police Department Chief John Quaka, Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Tupelo/Lee County NAACP President Charles Moore.
“This is a time that we’re moving and have to have boots on the ground, rather than just a celebration, but we have to continue to do the work that Dr. King did,” Moore said. “I think the way to honor him is to continue to push voting rights, continue to push human rights, to push that we are a people that stand for equality for all men and women.”
About a dozen people with Indivisible Northeast Mississippi also attended the event. Holding signs with slogans such as “No Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration without voting rights legislation,” the goal was to bring attention to the U.S. Senate’s upcoming debate on the Freedom to Vote-John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
According to Mary Jane Meadows of Indivisible NEMS, the support stems from a national call from King’s family to push action on the federal voting rights bill, as reported by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
“Mississippi is one of the states in which it is the hardest to vote,” Meadows said, citing Mississippi’s lack of no-excuse voting and other initiatives designed to make voter registration easier as examples. “In living the legacy of Dr. King, we need to come together and demand that our senators support and pass the Freedom of the Vote Act.”