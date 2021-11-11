SHANNON • The Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance (MMFA) paid tribute to the men and women who served during a special Veterans Day event at the MMFA building in Shannon, Thursday.
“When Uncle Sam said, ‘I need you,’ you went,” said John Jones of MMFA. “Some of you left home, left your job, you left a farm and went and served in the United States Armed Forces, and for that, we are eternally indebted to you.”
Approximately 50 people attended Thursday’s program, which honors all veterans, but gives special attention to the veterans who also work in agriculture. These men and women may not be involved in veteran organizations, but Jones said it’s important to show that their service isn’t forgotten.
Among the United States’ 3.4 million producers, 11% have served or are currently serving in the military, according to 2017 USDA census data. For Black producers — an important group to the MMFA — 20% are veterans.
The program, now in its fourth year, was inspired by Jones’ father, a veteran of World War I. After serving, he returned to Jones County to farm and raise a family.
Throughout the event, Black veterans were honored for serving, even in the face of discrimination. Jones said that, despite injustices, these men and women never stopped loving America.
During its short life, the event has grown to feature speakers and attendees from multiple states. This year’s program featured Anthony Branick of Millbrook, Alabama, who served over 29 years in active duty with the Air Force. Branick grew up farming in West Tennessee, and today operates GreenSky. It comprises three entities: GreenSky Family Farms, GreenSky Renewable Energy, and the nonprofit GreenSky Gives. The intent is to bring the GreenSky network together and share resources among Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama.
What sparked the idea was seeing the homeless shelter on the way to the Air Force base. He wanted to help and provide for the homeless and veterans. Branick emphasized service, returning to sustainability, the roots and teaching the next generation.
“The things I learned over the years, my Air Force years . . . (is) we have to tell our own story,” Branick said. “That’s what we’re trying to promote as well.”
The event also featured a special tribute to L.C. “Doc” Gladney, a 97-year-old WWII veteran and retired farmer.
This is the second year Melissa Orr of Houston has attended the event with her husband, retired Army veteran Joe Orr. She said the program is just one example of the good things husband-and-wife duo MMFA president Chris Jones and Executive Director Carolyn Jones are doing within the community.
“Each year, it gets better and better,” Orr said of the program. “I really enjoy it.”
Joe Orr became a cattle farmer in 2017 following more than two decades in the Army reserve. As a newer farmer, agriculture has proved to be a challenge he enjoys. Orr said he’s continually learning and meeting others. He retired from military service in 2007.
He initially took joining the military lightly, but it soon became something much more.
“It ended up being a good adventure, a great way of life to provide, great service, a lot of good friends and people you serve with,” Orr said of his service. “It’s a life-changing avenue.”