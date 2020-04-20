TUPELO – Some 30,000 pounds in food was given away Monday at the BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, where Toyota Mississippi and the Mid-South Food Bank set up a mobile food pantry.
The 500 slots that were available – enough for 6,000 people – were claimed long before distribution began at around 9:15 a.m. The first vehicle in line had arrived at 2 a.m.
"It's a variety of fresh foods we're giving," said Kathryn Ragsdale, corporate communications manager for Toyota Mississippi.
Among the items were turkeys, Beyond Burger patties, potatoes, apples, pineapples and peanut butter.
Ragsdale said Toyota had reached out to Mid-South Food Bank not long ago, and the organizations moved quickly to set up the food pantry Mid-South Food Bank serves 31 counties in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Last fiscal year, Mid-South Food Bank distributed more than 16.2 million pounds of food to more than 220,000 people.
"We knew about the work they did in the communities and we wanted to partner with them to do what we can to help, because food insecurity is an especially big issue right now," she said.
Recipients had to have a valid ID or document, such as a utility bill, to show their address. They also had to fill out a client eligibility form. Unfortunately, demand was so high that some people had to be turned away.
Another event will be held Wednesday at the Pontotoc Agri-Center from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by New Albany at the Union County Fairgounds from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sean Suggs, the president of Toyota Mississippi, was among the 40 or so plant volunteers helping to distribute food. Members of the National Guard also helped.
Suggs said the "One Team" spirit of Toyota Mississippi was fully demonstrated as workers showed up in force for the event.
"If we can give back to our communities in any way we can, we will," he said.