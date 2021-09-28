A photo of the Lee County Board of Supervisors listening to Dinetia Newman speaks in August on the authenticity of the 2,100 signatures presented to the board on August 2 over a contested bond issuance for a new jail. The deadline residents can register to vote to participate in the District 3 special election is Monday, Oct. 4.
TUPELO • Lee County residents who aren't registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Monday won't be allowed to vote in the Nov. 2 special election for the District 3 seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office in a press release said that residents must be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4 to vote in the upcoming election.
To vote in an election, state law requires people to register to vote at least 30 days prior to the date of the election.
Residents can go in-person to the Circuit Clerk’s office inside of the Justice Center at 200 W. Jefferson St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
They can also register through the mail by sending the voter registration to the Circuit Clerk’s office, but the application must be postmarked no later than Oct. 4 for it to count.
To register, residents must be 18 years old on the day of the election and not be convicted of a disqualifying felony offense.
There are seven candidates on the ballot for the District 3 race:
Mike Bryan
Buddy Dickerson
Gary Enis
Mark Maharrey
Larry McCord
Tony Roper
Wesley Webb
Because candidates in a special election must without a party affiliation, there will not be a party primary.
The first round of the election will be conducted on Nov. 2. If no candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes, will participate in a runoff election on Nov. 23