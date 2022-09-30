AMORY — Monroe County has agreed to pay $690,000 to family members of Ricky Keeton, a man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid.

Geiger litigation settlement conference

Misconduct allegations surround Eric Sloan, former deputy sheriff involved in Ricky Keeton shooting
Widespread use of no-knock search warrants in Monroe County raises constitutional questions
Ricky Keeton shooting in Monroe County raises questions about no-knock warrants

Newsletters

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus