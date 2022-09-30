The trailer behind this gate, shown here in September 2021, was where Ricky Keeton lived in October 2015 when Monroe County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Keeton while serving a no-knock search warrant.
This photo from a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigation file shows a bullet or some other fragment outside the the back door of the trailer where Monroe County sheriff's deputies lethally encountered Ricky Keeton in October 2015.
Robbie Geiger is among the children of Ricky Keeton, a man who was shot and killed by Monroe County sheriff's deputies in October 2015. Geiger is one of three plaintiffs of a wrongful death lawsuit still pending in federal court. Geiger is seen here in September 2021 at the trailer home where Keeton was shot.
In this Oct. 28, 2015 file photo a Monroe County sheriff's deputy walks down the driveway hours after Ricky Keeton was shot at this property.
AMORY — Monroe County has agreed to pay $690,000 to family members of Ricky Keeton, a man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid.
During a court hearing on Wednesday, a federal magistrate confirmed the settlement amount with the attorneys handling the case, according to an audio recording of the hearing provided by the court.
According to discussion during the hearing, the settlement will be paid out of a pool to which Monroe County contributes alongside other local governments.
This settlement comes right before a civil trial that had been scheduled to begin next week in federal court.
Litigation filed by Keeton's daughters has stretched on for years since it was filed in 2016, clearing multiple hurdles along the way, including a legal question that went to a U.S. appeals court, only to see the case returned to a Mississippi district court.
"Given all the immunity questions and technical questions in a case like this, I think this is a good settlement," said Jim Waide, the plaintiff's attorney.
Waide, along with his wife Rachel Waide, represented Robbie Geiger, Delisha Mooney and Megan Archer.
“I just want my dad’s life to be justified and his name to be cleared,” Geiger told the Daily Journal last year. “Just to have some vindication for him and his life.”
The lawsuit centered around the deadly events of Oct. 28, 2015, in which a Monroe County SWAT team rammed the door of Keeton's mobile home, pried it open and then unleashed a barrage of gunfire when they saw Keeton holding a pellet pistol.
Keeton's girlfriend, Wanda Stegall, has said she never heard deputies identify themselves and Keeton thought intruders were at the door. This telling of events would make Keeton's death similar to the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, which led activists and reformers to demand that no-knock raids be banned or limited.
Deputies say they identified themselves and that Keeton fired the pellet pistol at them.
However, in the days after the shooting, then-Sheriff Cecil Cantrell falsely claimed that Keeton threw open the door and opened fire at deputies, describing Keeton as the aggressor. Sworn deposition by sheriff's deputies contradicted Cantrell's initial version of events.
Waide singled out those remarks by Cantrell for criticism.
“To afterward make those baseless statements was just beyond the pale,” said Waide.
Keeton's death also highlights the danger of no-knock raids, which were long heavily used by Monroe County, Waide said.
"The idea that you would break into someone’s home for a trivial drug violation when he’s known to be a non-violent person, that just doesn’t need to happen," said the attorney.