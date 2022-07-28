Workers with Lee County install new guard railing on the bridge that connects a new road from County Road 1310 to the back of Mooreville Elementary School that will handle the carpool traffic once school starts on Aug. 4.
Workers with Lee County install new guard railing on the bridge that connects a new road from County Road 1310 to the back of Mooreville Elementary School that will handle the carpool traffic once school starts on Aug. 4.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Workers with Lee County pave a new road at the back of Mooreville Elementary School that connects with from County Road 1310. The new road will handle the carpool traffic once school starts on Aug. 4.
TUPELO • With the start of the new school year fast approaching, Lee County School District and elected officials expect a new car rider lane into Mooreville Elementary to be complete just days before students pile in for the first day of school.
The School District and Lee County officials partnered over the summer to build the new car rider lane in a bid to reduce heavy traffic congestion on County Road 1409, where both Mooreville Elementary and High School are located.
County Road Manager Tim Allred said the street should be complete within a week. The district will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 2 before the first day of school on Aug. 4.
“In my 19 years here, this is the first time anything like this was done,” Allred said, noting he was proud of the work his crews performed over the summer.
The new road will be one-way and two lanes, with an entry on County Road 1310. The road connects to the campus at the southwest corner of the elementary school's parking lot. The line will end on County Road 1409.
The school, which has around 650 students, has around 262 cars registered for the car rider lane. Cates said she expects an influx of car riders for the first week of school, along with parents wanting to “test” the new road.
Mooreville Elementary Principal Meghan Cates said she was proud to see the car rider road on track for the upcoming school year. She thanked Superintendent Coke Magee, the Lee County School Board, the Lee County Board of Supervisors and the “individuals and companies” that helped contribute to the construction.
“I am just very excited,” she said. “Mooreville Elementary is very appreciative, and I can't wait to see what it brings in the future."
The district built Mooreville Elementary about 18 years ago, and Cates said traffic has been a growing concern since. She noted it has been a major topic brought up by students, parents and staff during the school's yearly need assessments.
“Parents want to be prompt. … That creates the long line, which became a safety hazard because both sides of (County Road 1409) were blocked, so safety personnel couldn’t make it to the campus,” she said.
Though the county footed the bill for the materials and costs, Allred said the district plans to reimburse the county for the cost of construction and labor. He also noted that the county was able to get a handful of local businesses to offer discounts on their materials or work, including Hodges Construction, Apak, Tupelo Lumber, B&B Concrete, Poe Brothers Trucking and Tupelo Hardware.
Allred said the project came in under budget; the projected final cost is around $450,000.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.