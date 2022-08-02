Pam Tharp, Lee County School Board Member for District 3, and Megan Cates, Principal of Mooreville Elementary School, cut the ribbon to officially open the new road that connects the back of the school with county road 1310. The road is one way and will be used as the carpool drop-off and pick up.
Coke McGee, Superintendent of the Lee County School District, speaks during the ribbon cutting for the Mooreville School bridge and road project that connects the back of the Mooreville Elementary with county road 1310.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO • Just days before the first day of school, parents of students at Mooreville Elementary School now have a dedicated lane for dropping off and picking up children.
Lee County School District and elected officials gathered on Tuesday morning for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a new car rider lane to Mooreville Elementary School. The road's opening comes just in time for the new school year which begins Thursday.
The road is one-way with two lanes, starting at County Road 1310 and ending in the southwest portion of Mooreville Elementary’ s parking lot.
As part of the road, the county, which spearheaded the construction, used three rail carts to build a bridge over a ditch near the school. County Road Manager Tim Allred previously told the Daily Journal that the rail carts, which were a combined 90 feet long and 28 feet wide, offered the perfect solution for allowing traffic to cross the gap.
The overall cost of the road was about $450,000. All expenses were paid by the county and reimbursed by the school district. LCSD paid for the project with the remaining funds from the $15 million 2020 bond issue, which it used to fund multiple projects, including the Lee County Career & Technical Education Center.
The county built the the car rider in an attempt to relieve traffic along County Road 1409, where both Mooreville Elementary and Mooreville High School are located, according to Mooreville Elementary School Principal Meghan Cates. The school boasts about 650 students and has more than 250 registered car riders.
