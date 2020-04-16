MOOREVILLE - Raychel Sanders didn’t get to have a prom at Mooreville High School this year, so her family brought the prom to her.
Raychel, a junior, is the fifth of Greg and Esther Sanders’ seven daughters. Friday was supposed to be her first prom, but it was canceled along with all other school activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided that since Raychel did not have her prom like normal, and this was going to be her first prom, we were going to plan it for her,” said sister Kendra, a senior at Mississippi State.
The Sanders’ prom was held Friday at their home, with The Roaring '20s as the theme. The girls made decorations and came up with costumes from what was in their closets.
“We added pearls and scarves and hats and feathers and embellished stuff we already had. We might have gotten a little bit extra, but it was fun,” Kendra said.
The other Sanders daughters are Myriam, Eryn, Mycah, Hannah and Sarah. They went all out in planning Raychel’s prom.
There were hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, music, dancing, and Eryn played bartender – serving non-alcoholic drinks, of course.
The Sanders had a spirit week leading up to prom, with a different dress-up theme each day.
“It was a lot of fun, because I know when I was at prom I really enjoyed it,” said Mycah, a freshman at MSU. “Even thought it wasn’t the same as going to a prom with high school friends, it was still fun to just enjoy it with sisters.”
The Sanders are a close-knit family, and while Raychel’s first prom experience wasn’t typical, it was memorable.
“I was not expecting to have prom at home,” Raychel said, “but it was a nice surprise, because it was a lot of fun. Even though we were at home and weren’t able to go out and have prom, it was nice bringing it to our house and doing the same things that we would do at prom.”