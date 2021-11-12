TUPELO • Follow a moral compass. Have humility. Remember those who came before. Most of all, be authentic.
These were the primary words of advice from four women who rose to collegiate leadership positions during Rust College’s inaugural Women Presidents’ Collegiate Symposium, Thursday morning in Holly Springs.
Held as part of the school’s 155th Founders’ Week Celebration, the event was followed on Friday by the official installment ceremony of Ivy R. Taylor as the college’s 12th … and first woman … president, roughly one year and five months after taking office.
Following in the tradition of the July 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention in the United States, the presidents shared their personal experiences of coming into higher education and creating their own paths to leadership.
Besides Taylor, speakers included several university presidents, including Roslyn Clark Artis of Benedict College, Colette Burnette of Huston-Tillotson University and Mary Dana Hinton of Hollins University.
For Taylor, who described her own path into presidency as unconventional, all three of her fellow speakers served as templates for her own leadership.
“Because I saw them doing it, there never was a question in my mind as to whether it was something that I could do,” Taylor said. “That just speaks to the incredible power that each of us has to inspire others just by living and being our best selves.”
Only 5% of college presidents are women of color, according to the 2017 American College President Study. The lack of representation, and having to address her own internal barriers, fueled Hinton’s internal mission to create educational equity for all.
Once in the role of president, Hinton realized she needed to be true to who she is.
“That little Black girl from Kittrell (North Carolina) is the college president,” Hinton said. “I’m not the president despite her. I’m a president because of her.”
The four presidents advised anyone following in their footsteps to be true in their moral compasses. They advised having authenticity, humility and a curious mind.
They also said, especially for women of color, to remember those who walked those paths before. For Burnette, pursuing a career at a historically Black college/university (HBCU) was inspired by knowing her own parents didn’t have that opportunity.
“We graduate families, not individuals, and my family graduated with me,” Burnette said. “We’re more important now than we have ever been in modern history, so I want to be a part of that in uplifting a people and a nation.”
As a Black girl from West Virginia, it was the HBCU West Virginia State University that freed Artis to be herself.
Originally a lawyer, Artis was teaching an adjunct class at a local in legal studies when she was inspired to quit her firm and begin a new career in higher education.
At the end of 16 weeks, one of her students left her a note saying seeing Artis as a African American female attorney changed her life and opened her aspirations from being a paralegal to knowing she could be a lawyer.
“What an amazing, transformative experience, to think that in an hour and fifteen minutes twice a week, you could change someone’s life,” Artis said. “She didn’t realize it, but she changed mine.”