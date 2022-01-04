TUPELO • With a new year kicking off, the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted a mostly symbolic change in leadership with the nomination and approval of District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan as the board’s president.
“It is an honor to serve as president,” Morgan said. “(The board president is) a voting member, and sometimes we speak on behalf of the board. Sometimes we speak our own minds. I always clarify that when I speak.”
Morgan, a Republican, is serving his sixth term on the board. He last served as president in 2017. He succeeds District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland as president.
By custom, the Lee County Board of Supervisors rotates the office of board president, with each member serving for a year before passing on the office to a fellow supervisor.
The Board of Supervisors president presides over the meetings and has some power to set agenda items for consideration by the full board. The president remains a voting member of the board.
After the meeting, Morgan said he hopes to tackle three major issues in the coming year: the county jail, the Lee County Library and the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.
Morgan also hopes to approach these issues with the cooperation of Tupelo's municipal government, including Mayor Todd Jordan, himself a former Lee County supervisor.
“I certainly want to make the city — certainly with the Jordan administration — more involved with how we proceed with the jail, animal shelter and the library,” he said. “My intention is to involve his administration and the council as much as we can because the city of Tupelo is an integral, main cog for the county.”
When asked if he believed he would be able to address all three issues in his tenure as president, Morgan said it would depend on the board as a whole.
“We will move it forward,” he said. “Like I said in (the boardroom), I’m just a vote.”
Funding remains among the major points of contention for all three issues.Some estimates, for example, put the cost of a new jail, law enforcement and judicial complex as high as $80 million. Morgan said there are only two ways the county could raise the needed funds: through tax increases or state assistance.
“The main issue on that is the funding source, whether the board wishes to take (a tax increase) to the ballot," he said. "If we don’t get legislative money, (a tax increase) is the only way we are going to be able to pay for it."
As to the humane society and library, Morgan said he'll be speaking to the leadership at each organization to get a game plan together.
Lee County Library, located in Tupelo, needs funding to expand. Morgan noted that the library was “running out of room,” and the board was looking into acquiring more space beside it.
The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, on the other hand, is in dire need of extra funding. Officials with the animal shelter previously reported that without a significant injection of cash, it would not be able to sustain itself.
District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith was appointed Board of Supervisors vice president and will take over as president in 2023.