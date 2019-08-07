TUPELO • With affidavits ballots counted in the early morning hours of Wednesday, incumbent District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan held onto a narrow but outright victory in Tuesday primaries amid a four-man field.
With virtually all ballots counted and tallied but not yet certified, the fifth-term Morgan had a lead of 50.22 percent in the Republican primary. Home builder Dan Gale was in second with slightly more than 33 percent of the vote.
Challengers Marty Rock and John Hoyt Sheffield finished much further behind at about 8 percent each.
In total votes, Morgan had a lead of more than 600 ballots, but to avoid a runoff in three weeks, Morgan needed more than 50 percent of all ballots, not just a first place finish.
Walking out of the Lee County Justice Center with family members, Morgan counted his victory as one that came despite concerted opposition.
“You can have countywide election officials opposing you, but when you’ve got God on your side, you can’t lose,” Morgan said. “I work for the people of the 1st District and the people of the 1st District spoke. I’m grateful to them. I’ll continue to do the work I have done to improve the quality of life of the 1st District.”
Gale thanked his supporters, pledged to remain vigilant to be certain all was done properly in the race at hand and pledged to run again next election cycle.
“I just want to thank everyone who did support me. This is my first time out. I feel I did good. I’m running against a 20 year incumbent,” Gale said. “I learned a lot, made a lot of good friends, and I’ll be back in four years.”
The race teetered on the edge of a runoff late Tuesday with election-day and absentee ballots counted. Bleary-eyed election officials then trudged on, counting affidavit ballots in Lee County’s supervisor District 1 race, leaving other affidavits to be counted later.
Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said she’ll speak with the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday to be certain all procedures for handling affidavit ballots were properly handled.