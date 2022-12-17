TUPELO — With the start of qualifying for county elections fewer than three weeks away, only four Lee County elected officials say they won't seek re-election.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, District 3 Constable Phil Gann and District 4 Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers say they not run for re-election.
All other elected incumbents have told the Daily Journal they plan to seek office again. Of the seats up for re-election, four positions have multiple confirmed candidates as of mid-December, including the supervisors' races for Districts 1 and 5, as well as posts for sheriff and tax collector.
Qualifying for the 22 county seats will begin Jan. 3 and ends on Feb. 1.
Board of Supervisors to see changes
With two current supervisors claiming they don't plan to run for office next year, the shape of the Lee County Board of Supervisors is guaranteed to change.
In District 1, Republican Daniel “Dan” Gale, ran against Morgan during the last election cycle alongside two other challengers. With Morgan out of the running, Gale said he will seek the seat again. Baldwyn resident and Republican Hal Grissom also said he plans to throw his hat into the ring.
Two challengers have also confirmed they plan to qualify for a chance to take the seat currently held by Holland, including Holland’s brother and former State Rep. Steve Holland, and Barry Parker, who works as a veterans liaison for Sen. Roger Wicker.
While Parker will run as a Republican, Steve Holland, who historically ran as a Democrat but ran as an independent during his failed 2019 bid for re-election, said he is undecided what his political affiliation will be when he seeks county office next year.
Though neither Morgan nor Billy Joe Holland will run again, District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith said he plans to seek a third term, and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he will seek an eighth term.
Meanwhile, District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb said he plans to seek his first full term in office after winning a special election last year.
Three of four constables will seek re-election
While Gann said he plans to retire at the end his current term as one of the county's four constables, his counterparts say they will seek re-election. That includes District 1 Constable Charles Huckaby, District 2 Constable Ted Wood and District 4 Constable Tom Henry “Punnie” Lyles.
Gann, who is finishing his 10th term, previously said he had spoken with several individuals who wished to run for his seat, but he has declined to name them.
Meanwhile, Wood indicated that if elected, this will likely be his last term as constable. He's served since 1993.
Rogers will not seek re-election, Crump will run for seat
All but one of the county's Justice Court judges will seek re-election. Democrat Anthony "Tony" Rogers said after serving a single term in office, he will not seek re-election. Instead, he plans to run for sheriff.
Rogers said he believes there are multiple individuals interested in running for his judge’s seat.
Former District 4 Justice Court Judge Marcus Crump said he plans to run for office in an attempt to regain the seat he lost to Rogers in the last election cycle. Rogers won with 55% of the vote. There was no Republican opponent that year.
The incumbent judges seeking re-election include Phyllis Maharrey Dye, Chuck Hopkins and Marilyn Reed.
Election commissioner resignation sparks special election
Another quirk in the upcoming election is the special election of the District 1 election commissioner’s seat. Incumbent Carl Patterson resigned because of health issues weeks after completing the midterm elections. The appointed commissioner Robert Keltz will seek a full term in the upcoming special election.
Election commissioners help manage general elections. They keep records, maintain voter registration files, collect candidate fees and handle various election day duties.
