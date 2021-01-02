TUPELO • Five incumbents and one political newcomer on Saturday qualified to run for the Tupelo City Council, creating an election cycle in which a majority of council members plan to hold onto their current seats.
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan and Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings all qualified to run for reelection to the seat they currently hold. Amanda Angle, a Tupelo accountant, qualified to run for the now-open Ward 1 council seat.
Davis and Jennings will run in the Democratic primary and Angle, Lynn Bryan, Palmer and Mike Bryan will run in the Republican primary.
Angle, 45, helps manage the Tupelo branch of Memphis-based Watkins and Uiberall accounting firm. Angle has never held political office before, but if elected, Angle would be the fourth woman in the city’s history to serve on the council.
Lynn Bryan, 57, is the owner of Lynn Bryan Construction and is currently completing his second term on the city council.
Davis, 79, is a retired art teacher and has served on the council for 20 years. She is the first and only Black woman to be elected to the council.
Palmer, 80, owned a grocery store in Tupelo for many years and has served on the council for two terms.
Mike Bryan, 57, owns an insurance agency and has served on the council since 2005. Bryan last year considered a run for mayor, but he ultimately decided to run for another term on the council.
Jennings, 68, is the owner of several pieces of real estate in the city and has been on the council for 12 years.
As of Saturday afternoon, Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard had not qualified to run for reelection. Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington on Saturday officially qualified to run for mayor, meaning the city’s first municipal ward will not have an incumbent on the ballot.
Saturday was the first day that candidates could qualify for municipal elections, but the qualification period ends on Feb. 5. Primary elections for municipal elections will occur on April 6, with a potential runoff taking place on April 27. The general election will occur on June 8.