JACKSON — Mississippi Public Broadcasting says WMAE channel 12 viewers in the Tupelo area and WMAB channel 2 viewers in the Starkville area may need to make adjustments to their TV sets.
On July 2, viewers in those areas who use an antenna to watch WMAE channel 12 and WMAB channel 2 will need to rescan their television or convertor box to continue receiving a signal to watch those channels.
The rescan is needed because the Federal Communications Commission is changing the digital frequencies for the channels. Cable and satellite subscribers are not affected by this change, but contact your cable company if problems arise.