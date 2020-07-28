TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported that the second human case of the West Nile Virus has been identified in Mississippi this year. The latest case was identified in Lee County.
The virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, and cases of the virus in Mississippi typically occur from July through September.
According to a press release from the health department, most people recover from the virus without any long-term problems, but some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death, especially in those over 50 years old.
Symptoms of an infection from the West Nile Virus are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.
To prevent an infection of the virus, the health department recommends using a mosquito repellent when outdoors, removing sources of standing water around one's home and wearing loose clothing to cover arms and legs when outdoors.