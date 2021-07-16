TUPELO • In anticipation for potential COVID-19 outbreaks, the Mississippi Department of Health issued new guidance Friday for Mississippi K-12 settings for the incoming school year.
For the 2021-2022 school year, MSDH recommends all eligible students, teachers and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccination and for masks to be worn indoors by all individuals who are not fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to mask indoors, quarantine after COVID-19 exposure or be tested unless symptomatic.
“Without a doubt, about three-quarters of our kids have no immunity from prior infection,” State Health Office Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “Only a small percentage have been vaccinated, and so we’re basically taking a vastly majority non-immune group of kids, and we’re going to put them in schools, and so we’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to do it that way, and we’ve got just enough time to get both doses in on a lot of kids so they hit the ground immune.”
MSDH also recommends schools maintain at least three feet of social distance in classrooms, routine screening of asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff, and isolating COVID-19 infected individuals and continue contact tracing.
Individuals with symptoms of infectious illness are advised to stay home and be evaluated by their healthcare provider.
“These are non-negotiable issues,” Dobbs said. “We can’t let outbreaks go unimpeded, but the immunization bit, the vaccination bit keeps your kids from having to be isolated or quarantined.”
The new guidance comes one week after MSDH issued guidance for people 65+ or immunocompromised should avoid mass gatherings through July 26. There are concerns that the Delta variant, which is the predominant strain in Mississippi, is causing cases to rise. MSDH is worried about hospitals being stressed again and is issuing new guidance to avoid having to shut down health systems, such as elected cases and select care.
Currently, 95% of cases and 93% of deaths are among unvaccinated people, Dobbs said. MSDH is seeing a rapid increase in LTC outbreaks, with the mass majority being from unvaccinated employees in nursing room settings.
“We’re going to have to keep doing this sort of back and forth about coming up with different guidance for each situation, and each time we roll out and each time we get to a mass gathering as long as our vaccination rates are this low,” Byers said.
MSDH developed two programs for schools: a COVID-19 testing initiative, as well as a program to link schools with COVID-19 providers to make on-site vaccinations available.
Information is available at School-Based COVID-19 Testing Initiative - Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov) and https://msdh.ms.gov/AdoptASchool.