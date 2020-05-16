TUPELO • The doors to Lee County Extension may be locked due to the coronavirus pandemic, the but the office is open for business.
Extension employees are taking turns staffing the office on Cliff Gookin Boulevard in Tupelo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We're here to answer questions about everything from soil samples to 4-H, canning and gardening, and we're also here if someone needs to stop by and get a publication," said Mary Kathryn Moore, family and consumer science extension agent for Lee County. "The doors are locked but you can call and we can set those publications outside for you."
Moore said people can also drop soil samples off at the office and once four or five are collected, they'll be sent off for testing.
"We've gotten a lot more soil samples lately," Moore said. "A lot more people are gardening."
Moore said Extension is also staying visible on Facebook, posting 4-H activities as well as informative videos. One recent video series was called "Poultry on the Patio," which showed how to build a chicken coop, where to purchase chicks, how to care for them, etc.
John Nanney, Lee County agriculture and natural resources agent, recently made videos about building a salad table and planting a salad table, she said.
The family and consumer agents in the Northeast District have also started a video series that kicked off May 4, with different videos each day built around a theme.
"The first week was finance, this week was food safety, next week is cooking, then we'll have clothing and the last one will be on cleaning safely," Moore said. "And this way you get to hear from different agents in the Northeast District."
Right now, the date for resuming public workshops and classes is Aug. 1.
"But that's subject to change at any point in time," Moore said.
For more information, go to extension.msstate.edu; find them on Facebook by typing in Lee Extension (or any other county, for instance Pontotoc Extension); or call (662) 841-9000.