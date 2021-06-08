Municipal Elections

TUPELO • Voters today will elect the next mayor of the All-America City, as well as filling a majority of seats on the City Council.
FOLLOW ELECTION RESULTS HERE
POTTS CAMP • Earlier this year, the residents of Potts Camp were clamoring for the chance to run for office.
TUPELO • After an hour or so of whittling down tree trunks uprooted by a May tornado in Tupelo's Park Hill neighborhood, around 20 volunteers …
TUPELO • Even though Todd Jordan hasn’t been elected mayor of the All-America City, his campaign has sometimes seemed more like a transition i…
TUPELO • A dearth of people seeking office will extend election season for some small Northeast Mississippi municipalities beyond the June 8 g…
TUPELO • With the incumbent already out of the running, two newcomers — Janet Gaston and Rasheeda Iyanda — are competing to represent Ward 6.
TUPELO • A trio of candidates in Ward 5 are running campaigns that highlight their personal biographies and an authentic desire to better the …
TUPELO • The All-America City’s two candidates running for mayor have spent a combined total of $54,661 on their campaigns in the city's hotly…
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is the third in a series highlighting the candidates running for Tupelo City Council. Additional entries will run th…
Steady experiences and fresh perspectives at issue in Ward 2 race between Lynn Bryan, Demetra Tubbs Sherer
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is the second in a series highlighting the candidates running for Tupelo City Council. Additional entries will run t…
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is the first in a series highlighting the candidates running for Tupelo City Council. Additional entries will run th…
TUPELO • Tupelo's mayoral candidates, Todd Jordan and Victor Fleitas, mostly share common ground on issues facing the city.
TUPELO • Mayoral candidates Todd Jordan and Victor Fleitas will meet on the stage Tuesday night at a debate hosted by the Daily Journal.
TUPELO • Todd Jordan and Victor Fleitas, Tupelo’s two mayoral candidates, painted different pictures of how they would respond to any future p…
TUPELO • Absentee voting in now open for the city of Tupelo's general municipal elections.
TUPELO • When Victor Fleitas first moved into Tupelo’s Ward 4 council district in the mid-90s, he was fresh out of law school and looking to b…
TUPELO • If Republican nominee Todd Jordan is elected Tupelo’s next mayor, then Lee County voters will face a special election to fill the Dis…
TUPELO • Incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard, who is currently running for re-election, filed his required ethics form past the statutory…
TUPELO • When Timiko Hampton was notified she was finally getting a housing voucher to help her afford rent in Tupelo, she quickly began looki…
When Mayor Jason Shelton was running for his first term eight years ago, he campaigned on building unity among voters. Running as a Democrat i…