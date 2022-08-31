TUPELO – With the clock ticking on its coronavirus funding, Mississippi United to End Homelessness advocates are bracing for a return to pre-pandemic operations.
Ledger Parker, MUTEH director, said the organization had just over $1 million left of the $5.7 it received in federal Emergency Solutions grant money through the CARES Act in the early stages of the pandemic. He said the allocation was an unprecedented boon for the organization.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen with homelessness. We were in the midst of a COVID lockdown and thinking we were never going to get to go back to work,” he said. “Our goal was to make sure homeless people were taken care of in the midst of a pandemic.”
Parker said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development created the grant to assist homeless individuals. He noted the main function of the grant was to address the specific needs of homeless individuals, such as getting those in unsafe living conditions into temporary housing.
“This amount of funding has amplified what we can do in different communities,” MUTEH Deputy Director Marika Baliko said. “Our focus has always been on the unsheltered, and the money goes to help do that.”
Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Director Hannah Maharrey is the chair of the homeless task force and works closely with MUTEH leadership. She said the homeless population in the state was not hit as hard by the pandemic as advocates feared, noting that individuals took COVID-19 seriously at the onset of the pandemic because advocates pushed for vaccination and free testing.
“We did not and have not seen the huge spike in homelessness like other regions have experienced because we have the strategic approach that any funding that comes into our continuum of care needs to be spent appropriately,” she said.
Parker also noted the organization tried to be conservative with the funds, saving it for people who were tougher cases and for the chronically homeless.
“For our program and others, we went to people who were sleeping outside and had been for years, and we used (the grant) to get them into housing and get them that case management,” he said. “We’ve been able to connect people either to earned income through employment, support networks through family or even social security income.”
MUTEH Program Director Sara Ekiss said some of the grant money went toward a chronically homeless individual that had previously refused help and was prone to seizures. She said she was happy to see real change come from funds.
“We call them ‘White Whales.’ The ones you have to have the resources to serve,” she said. “We’ve never had the amount of resources we have now, and it has been really cool to see people who before didn’t really have an opportunity to be stable in housing, do well and get the care they need.”
The deadline for MUTEH to spend the funds is September 2023, but Parker said the Mississippi Home Corporation, which handled the allocation of the funds, set a hard deadline for the end of this year. Parker said, with the money close to spent, he hopes its impact would last long after the organization spends its last CARES Act dollar.
“My hope, as the money dwindles down, is that case management has taken hold, and we’ve been able to guide some people into stability while they were in the program,” he said.
Maharrey said MUTEH and the task force had to switch gears to focus more on rapid resolution cases and work more strategically on bigger cases.
