TUPELO • After a Thursday night meeting, the leadership of the Lee County NAACP would not say whether or not it accepts an apology offered by Sheriff Jim Johnson for racist remarks.
Local chapter president Chris Traylor confirmed on Monday that Johnson offered to Traylor an apology of some kind, though Traylor has not released that apology and will not publicly say how the apology was offered.
Speaking Thursday morning, Traylor confirmed that the full executive committee would meet Thursday night to discuss the issue and to decide if the sheriff’s apology was deemed sufficient.
After a meeting that stretched a little past the one-hour mark, however, the executive committee dismissed and made no detailed comment to the Daily Journal.
“We took action but no comment on the action,” Traylor said.
Johnson could not be reached Thursday night for comment about his apology or about the NAACP meeting. The sheriff was not present at the NAACP meeting and has no made no public statement about his reported apology.
As of Thursday morning, Traylor said he was the only member of local NAACP leadership to have seen Johnson’s apology but that the full committee would see it Thursday night.
Last week, the Daily Journal reported on racist and inflammatory text messages discovered through a public records request.
In one message, Johnson described local state Rep. Shane Aguirre as follows: “He’s worse than a black person, your not going to please him.”
In other messages, Johnson complained about Lee County’s only black-majority supervisor’s district and linked the area with crime.
In the aftermath of the Daily Journal’s reporting last week, the local NAACP publicly called on Johnson to apologize and called for the Board of Supervisors to take action in response to the sheriff’s statements.
Even as the NAACP has mulled how to respond to the sheriff’s reported apology, other community members and leaders with concerns about the sheriff’s remarks have met and considered action.
Local minister Bishop Clarence Parks said a group of people met Monday night to consider the issue.
“We wanted to address some concerns about what Sheriff Johnson said,” Parks said. “We are going to meet again next Monday night to find out which direction we are going to go.”