TUPELO – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Natchez Trace Parkway is increasing access to the Parkway Comfort Stations.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning June 2, Natchez Trace Parkway will provide comfort station access on a reduced schedule. Capacity restrictions will be dependent on ability to maintain 6 feet of separation between individuals. Updates will be posted on the park website.
All other outdoor spaces, including all roadways, trails, pullouts, and roadside exhibits along the Parkway remain accessible to the public. Visitors have access to maps and brochures at the Visitors Center located in Tupelo, and online interaction through Facebook posts and emails.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at https://www.nps.gov/natr and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.