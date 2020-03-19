TUPELO - Natchez Trace Parkway is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
As of March 19, all visitor contact stations are closed, all other facilities remain open.
Contact stations will have a supply of maps and other information that is readily accessible to the public. Visitors can still reach a park ranger between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. by calling 662-680-4027 or by messaging on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NatchezTraceParkwayNPS.
Visitors can find the most up to date information on the Parkway website www.nps.gov/natr.