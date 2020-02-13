TUPELO – The Natchez Trace Parkway invites children and their families to “Quill Pen Writing,” a Junior Ranger program held at the Parkway Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Join a park ranger, dressed in living history attire, for a 45-minute program to learn about how people used to write with quill pens back in the early 1800s. Visitors will get to write their own letter and seal it with wax. This free hands-on program is ideal for children 7 to 12 years old, but everyone is welcome.
The Parkway Visitor Center is located at milepost 266 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, near Tupelo. For additional information, call 1-800-305-7417.