TUPELO - The Natchez Trace Parkway will conduct several small prescribed fires during the month of January. These prescribed fires will help to restore the native prairie and open woodlands, as well as reduce hazardous fuels that could burn in a wildfire.
Prescribed burns will be at Twentymile Overlook, Milepost 278; Headquarters Tupelo, Milepost 266; Headquarters Tupelo, Milepost 266; Chickasaw Village, Milepost 262; Lakeside, Milepost 260; and Tockshish, Milepost 250.
Prescribed fire is a cost effective tool used to manage the forests and grasslands that encompass the parkway. Prescribed fire reduces the buildup of dead woody material, decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfire, perpetuates fire dependent vegetation, reduces exotic vegetation, provides habitat and forage for animals, and restores the natural role of fire in a healthy ecosystem. During prescribed fire operations, smoke warning signs will be placed along the parkway as a precaution. Motorists should travel at a safe speed with headlights on when smoke is visible. There may be short term closures of trails and picnic sites during the burns. Please be aware of park rangers, firefighting personnel, and equipment along the roadway and mow line. If visibility falls below 500 feet, the parkway may be temporarily closed until smoke has cleared. Some smoke may be visible for several days after initial prescribed fire operations have ended.
For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Division, visit http://www.nps.gov/natr/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm.