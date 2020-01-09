TUPELO – The Natchez Trace Parkway invites children and their families to the Read with a Ranger program at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Parkway Visitor Center.
This month’s featured story is “Whose Moon Is That?” Discover who really owns the moon as a curious cat attempts to answer that question. After the story, participants will learn about the moon, the stars, and their importance.
Read with a Ranger is a free 45-minute program that is most appropriate for ages six and under, but everyone is welcome. Participants will listen to a story and join in a fun activity. To confirm the time and program scheduled each month, visit the website calendar at www.nps.gov/natr/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.
The visitor center is located at milepost 266 on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Tupelo. For more information, call 800-305-7417.