TUPELO - The Natchez Trace Parkway invites children and their families to “Beak Knows Best,” a Junior Ranger program at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Parkway Visitor Center.
Join a park ranger for this 45-minute program to learn how to determine what a bird might eat just by looking at its beak. Whether it’s long or short, skinny or fat, wide or thin, a bird’s beak can tell you a lot about the bird itself. This program is ideal for children seven to 12 years old, but everyone is welcome.
The Parkway Visitor Center is located at milepost 266 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, near Tupelo. For additional information, call 800-305-7417.