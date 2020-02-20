TUPELO - The Tombigbee Pioneer Group will demonstrate pioneer era crafts and skills at the Parkway Visitor Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The demonstrations will show the challenges faced and creative solutions developed by those pioneers who lived in the area from the 1700s to around 1840.
The public is invited to participate in pioneer lifestyle activities that often include crafting baskets, spinning, weaving, leather working, making cornhusk dolls, and other traditional craft demonstrations. Mountain dulcimer demonstrations are usually offered throughout the day. Children are invited to dress up in pioneer clothes and participate in craft activities.
This program is free to the public. The visitor center is located at milepost 266 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, near Tupelo. For additional information, call (800) 305-7417.