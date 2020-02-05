TUPELO – The Natchez Trace Parkway invites children and their families to a free Read with a Ranger program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Parkway Visitor Center. This month’s featured story is “Not a Buzz to Be Found: Insects in Winter.” Uncover where insects go in winter to keep warm.
Read with a Ranger is a 45-minute program that is most appropriate for ages six and under, but everyone is welcome. Participants will listen to a story and join in a fun activity. To confirm the time and program scheduled each month, go to www.nps.gov/natr/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.
The visitor center is located at milepost 266 on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Tupelo, Mississippi. For additional information, call (800) 305-7417.
America's federal lands and waters are living classrooms. Make learning come alive by participating in Every Kid Outdoors. All current 4th graders and their families can visit national parks, monuments, seashores and more for free. Learn more at www.nps.gov/everykidoutdoors