TUPELO • In his remarks to a packed house at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo, Saturday night, National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson noted the important role communities like Lee County play in the fight for equality.
“The fight is not in DC; it’s right here in Lee County,” Johnson said. “There was a time, even in public schools, where this county led the way for the state of Mississippi to say no, we’re not going to set up all these private, segregated academies. We’re going to figure it out right here in this community.”
Johnson was the keynote speaker at the Lee County/Tupelo NAACP’s long-running Freedom Fund Banquet, which returned Saturday night after a two-year hiatus.
Approximately 350 people were in attendance, dressed to celebrate in sequins and sparkles, velvet, beautiful prints and handsome suits. Attendees included fraternities, sororities, churches, city and state elected officials, community leaders, and youth.
In his comments, Johnson focused on the important role local leadership plays in ensuring equality for all citizens. Specifically, he highlighted the work of the night’s guest of honor, Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis.
“Leadership now is needed more than ever, and it will not come from up high … it has to happen by everybody in this room,” Johnson said.
Johnson also thanked the NAACP committee members for the opportunity to return to Mississippi, the state where his leadership within the organization began. He previously served as president of the NAACP’s Mississippi chapter.
Tupelo councilwoman recognized for civil rights work
Davis was given special recognition early in the night for her extensive civil rights work.
In his greeting from the City of Tupelo, Tupelo City Council President Buddy Palmer thanked Davis for being his mentor of eight years and her longtime leadership on the City Council.
“Nettie Davis has been one of the greatest councilwomen Tupelo has ever had,” Palmer said. “She has a done a wonderful job for the city of Tupelo.”
Davis, now in her sixth term in office, has a long history as a civil rights trailblazer. While attending Fisk University in the early 60s, she took part in lunch counter sit-ins, resulting in arrest on multiple occasions. Since then, the North Carolina A&T State University graduate has dedicated much of her life to civil rights, including voter rights.
When receiving the honor, Davis shared her story of being led to be one of Tupelo’s ambassadors, starting from her experience growing up in Tupelo as a curious girl who, while having a great education and guidance despite growing up in a segregated community, still couldn’t come to terms with it.
“I was just really disturbed because we lived in a little island up on the hill, and I didn’t think that was quite right,” she told the crowd. “So, I kept wondering what could I do to make things better for my people, things better for my city, things better for my state, things better across the nation.”
When she returned to Tupelo, Davis said she dedicated her life to fulfilling that mission. She was the first African American woman elected on the council and the first woman or African-American to serve as council president. She had long worked to bring different races together as the organizer of the annual Communities Forward Festival.
A message of being better together
Davis wasn’t alone in being recognized Saturday night.
As part of the banquet, the local chapter of the NAACP also honored a handful of people for their community outreach efforts. They include:
- Melvin Morgan of Lee County and Patrick Head of Tupelo, who each received the Education Award.
- Dr. Vernon Rayford, Judge Anthony Rogers, Zell Long, Dinetia Newman and Teresa Fields Roberts, who were each given the Community Service/Leadership Award, with Alivia Roberts, White House Liaison, as the honorable mention.
- State Representative Rickey Thompson and Mary Jane Meadows, who each earned the Humanitarian Award.
- Craig Shannon received the Race Relations and Diversity Award.
- Brianna Gills and Devin Hodges of Lee County and Jireh McIntosh and Robert Hooper for Tupelo were given the Youth Achievement Award, with Kyion White as the honorable mention for outstanding achievement in higher education.
- Special recognitions included Tonya Moore and Kecia Williams of Showers of Love, Jason Smith of the Police Athletic League, Tyson Quinn of Real Men Stand Up and Mac Turner of United Brothers and Sisters of MS.
- There was a tribute to the late Jacqueline Certion, who passed one year ago. As an educator at the University of Mississippi and with the Oxford Boys and Girls Club, she left a lasting impact.
The event also highlighted some of the local NAACP’s recent efforts, including a vaccination drive, prayer and guidance over a year of fighting racism and social organizing, efforts to address community violence and their work alongside other community organizations to seek solutions.
In his remarks at the banquet’s opening, Lee County/Tupelo NAACP President Charles Moore delivered a message of progress and spoke of moving forward and being better by working together. It was a theme that carried throughout the night.
“We’re in a very pivotal state in our community in transitioning from all the violence, anger, the uproar, the unrest, all of that,” Moore said. “We want to push forth the NAACP and the power of unity, economics and social constructs that break down the fabric of our community.”