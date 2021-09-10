TUPELO • An advocacy group wants to share the message that “Recovery is for Everyone” for National Recovery Month.
The group comprises those in recovery and in the recovery industry who came together to organize an annual event raising awareness about addiction recovery.
The planning committee for the event planned over several months. Part of that goal is combating the stigma of recovery, showing that it can help families and making people aware recovery is possible.
“We can become productive members of society. We can pay our bills, we have our families together,” said Kim Benefield, executive director of Southern Recovery Advocacy in Tupelo.
This year’s event is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fairpark. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., there will be a recovery walk/run. Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. There will also be local food trucks, a blood drive, drawing and speakers, including people in recovery, families, drug court officials, and others to share their experiences of strength and hope.
Any money raised will go towards the nonprofit Southern Recovery Advocacy.
The event's organizers want put an emphasis on bringing in families because it is a piece that often gets left out, Garrett said. One of her jobs is finding speakers, and she intentionally looks for those who were addicts with families.
This year, they want to include drug court officials and let the public know what resources are available.
In addition to speakers, the event will also feature therapists, outpatient services, advocacy, faith-based organizations such as Celebrate Recovery, treatment resources such as Lifecore, counseling, and homelessness providers. It shows there are many things not recognized as part of recovery, Benefield said.
Advocates during the event will also note the importance of mental health resources. Because of the pandemic, there are fewer ways to access those resources.
According to Angie Garrett, a drug and alcohol counselor, certified Mississippi Association of Addiction Professional and interventionist, people often overlook the role mental health plays in addiction.
“It’s not just drugs and alcohol. It’s mental health," Garrett said. "God knows during a time like this, with the pandemic, we’ve seen numbers increase, suicides have increased, hospitalizations, mental health disorders have increased, relapses in people with long-term sobriety, and otherwise have increased."
Organizers also hope to raise awareness among lawmakers and elected officials to create laws that make it easier to keep together families battling addiction.
Kenneth Wade Cox, a trainee with Southern Recovery Advocacy Project, said most people in North Mississippi know someone touched by addiction, but that the resources to help families often aren't available.
Cox said his group especially wants to drive a grassroots movement of those who have experienced addiction to change laws that punish instead of help.
“Right now, some of the laws are stacked against the addict getting help," Cox said. "We’re trying to change that so they can get help instead of mandatory sentencing and things like that. There are alternatives, like the intervention drug court. We’re trying to get addicts help instead of jail time."