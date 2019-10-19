TUPELO - Traceway Retirement Community shared Elvis trivia, karaoke and an international blessing with far-flung friends Friday afternoon.
The elders at Traceway Manor independent living helped iN2L - It’s Never Too Late - senior technology company celebrate its 20th anniversary and its founder, Jack Ford, celebrate his 60th birthday.
Ford has traveled 21,000 miles since Aug. 1 and visited 26 states to visit organizations which use iN2L’s programs, Ford said.
“It’s a joy to go to these places,” he said.
Traceway Manor resident Joyce Gillentine joined Ford for the Tupelo edition of Cruising and Crooning, which will be posted on iN2L’s 60/20 You Tube page.
“We stopped at Tupelo Hardware of course,” Gillentine said. “We had a ball.”
Back at Traceway, Ford led more karaoke, including a round of “Hound Dog,” and tested the group’s IQ with trivia questions about Mississippi and Elvis.
Ford and iN2L have been partners of Mississippi Methodist Senior Services for about 15 years, said Alan Brown, senior services chief operations officer.
“It’s very elder friendly,” Brown said.
Methodist Senior Services has used the system across a number of its campuses. The game programs are used in therapy.
Individuals can use it to connect with family, share their personal stories, access classic TV shows and other activities.
“We’ve added it as we’ve gone,” said Brown, who first met Ford 18 years ago.
Sharing the journey with Ford was Francis Njuakom Nchii, the founder and chief executive CDTVA, a model program for empowering women and elders in Cameroon.
Connecting with Mississippi Methodist Senior Services was especially wonderful, Nchii said, because Methodist congregations in England have helped support his work in Cameroon.
“I’m grateful to have this opportunity,” Nchii said, before he offered a blessing on Traceway elders.