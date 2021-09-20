Navy Petty Officer Seth Dover returned home early from his 11-month deployment to Iraq on Monday morning. 

The first thing he did was surprise his wife Talana — a teacher at Tupelo's Early Childhood Education Center — at work. 

You can see the couple reuniting in the video below: 

Video courtesy of the Tupelo Public School District. See more photos below.

