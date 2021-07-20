TUPELO • A current department head is keeping his job and and a city employee is getting a promotion.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night confirmed the appointment of Kizzy Guy as the director of the city’s Human Resources Department and the re-appointment of Neal McCoy as the director of the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Guy has been a controller in the city’s Finance Department for the past five years. Prior to her employment with the city, Guy was the human resources manager for WTVA news in Tupelo for 10 years.
Guy replaces outgoing director Cassandra Moore, who is set to retire from the city around the end of the month. Guy will assume leadership of the department effective Aug. 3.
Human Resources is responsible for implementing the recruiting and hiring policies of the city and oversees the training, compensation, benefits packages for city employees.
“Cassandra will be retiring on Aug. 2, I believe, so we’re going to go ahead and appoint Kizzy to take over at that time,” Mayor Todd Jordan said at an agenda review meeting.
Jordan previously told the Daily Journal that Moore was going to retire from the city, but he would not comment on the nature of her departure from the city.
McCoy has been the director of the CVB since 2010 and an employee of the bureau since 2004. Prior to his employment with the city of Tupelo, McCoy worked in various Parks and Recreation departments in the Jackson area.
“Neal has been with us a long time,” Jordan said. “And his performance speaks for itself.”
Since McCoy is currently the leader of the bureau, his confirmation will go into effect immediately.
This is Jordan’s second round of department head appointees. Earlier this month, he appointed Tanner Newman as Development Services director, Ben Logan as the city attorney, Don Lewis as the chief operations officers and Kim Hanna as the chief financial officer.
Whenever a mayor appoints someone to lead a city department, he or she must be confirmed by the Tupelo City Council. However, the mayor is not required to seek council approval to terminate a department head’s employment.