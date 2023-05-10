TUPELO — Nearly half the candidates running for elected office in Lee County failed to meet their first mandatory financial campaign reporting deadline.
Of the 46 candidates running for office in Lee County, only 25 filed the required report on campaign contributions and expenditures. The deadline was end of business Wednesday. The reports cover financial activity from Jan. 1 to April 30.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said the lack of filing was highly unusual for the county’s elections. She theorized a lack of experience on multiple candidates' parts led to overlooking the legally required financial disclosure.
“A lot of newer people are running,” she said. “They just don’t know these things exist.”
Among those who did not file either a report or termination of reports filing were four incumbents, multiple individuals who have run for office previously and one former elected official running for office again.
Candidates who fail to complete the mandatory report may be fined $50 for each day past the deadline for up to 10 days. Intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure law are misdemeanors that carry a maximum fine of $3,000 and up to six months of jail time.
Rutledge, Johnson each report more than $20,000 raised
George C. Rutledge, a Republican candidate for District 1 supervisor raised more money than other candidate running for a county office. Rutledge reported $24,300 in contributions with $16,973 in expenditures.
However, nearly all of the contributions came from Rutledge himself. The candidate donated $20,000 to his campaign between January and March.
His opponents reported significantly less. Republican Dan Gale reported $6,500 in contributions and $6,521 in spending, while Republican William Richey reported $540 raised and $810 spent.
Republican incumbent Sheriff Jim Johnson, who is seeking his sixth term, reported more than $21,550 in contributions with $1,837 in spending.
Johnson's lone opponent, independent candidate and former District 4 Justice Court Judge Antony Rogers, reported raising $4,369, a little under half of which came from himself. Rogers spent a little more than $3,600.
Little to report for unopposed candidates
Meanwhile, many of the candidates running unopposed — Dulaney, Chancery Court Clerk Bill Benson, Tax Assessor Mark “Winky” Weathers, District 2 Justice Court Judge Marilyn Reed and District 1 Justice Court Judge Charles Hopkins — submitted termination reports, signaling they had no activity to report for their election campaigns.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy, District 1 Justice Court Judge Charles Hopkins and District 4 Constable Tom Henry “Punnie” Lyles, who are all running unopposed, reported no contributions and $100 apiece in spending.
District 2 Justice Court Judge Marilyn Reed, who is running unopposed, raised and spent $650. District 3 Justice Court Judge Phyllis Maharrey Dye, also unopposed, raised and spent $750. Meanwhile, County Coroner Carolyn Gillentine-Green raised no contributions and spent $664.
