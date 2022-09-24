TUPELO • The local development company responsible for the revitalization of a portion of West Jackson Street is looking to expand that success into neighboring streets.
Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) chair Duke Loden, a broker with Century Commercial Real Estate, gave an update to members of the Tupelo City Council during a work session earlier this week, detailing the company’s history and plans.
“We are a charitable organization,” he said. “We do development of low to moderate-income areas."
With the success of Jackson West’s development, which was spearheaded by the nonprofit in 2013, Vice President Chris Rogers said NDC is currently eyeing its expansion into Chapman Street, where it has purchased and sold nine lots to developers. Roger said before the organization began its work, the area had an assessed tax value of $745,000. It is now at $3.92 million.
The city has been helping this effort with the recent purchase of multiple lots along the street for redevelopment efforts, including the purchase of 1112 Chapman Drive for $75,000.
Ward 6 councilwoman Janet Gaston, upon hearing the two lots developed on Chapman by private developers sold for over $400,000 apiece, noted that the form of revitalization NDC is undertaking did not strike the heart of the issue, which she said was a lack of affordable housing in the area.
Rogers said materials were up during their constructions, but the “market is telling us it is a viable development.”
“I understand there is a market for $400,000 homes, but what’s happening in Tupelo, the percentage of rental property is really high, and we don’t want to continue on that trajectory,” Gaston said. “Is there a model that we can look at that we can build those affordable homes? Is there something we can do to encourage that quicker than what is happening in the apartment market?”
Rogers said the houses they build will have price tags between $165,000 and $175,000. He also noted that when the organization sold the property on Chapman, they did not put restrictions on what price range of housing would go there. It currently has four homes being built on Chapman in the $165,000 range, he said.
“The market makes those decisions; we don’t make those decisions,” NDC member and realtor Ellen Short said when asked if there was any way to fight the rising cost of affordable housing.
State and federal entities define affordable housing as housing that costs less than 30% of a household’s gross monthly income. If a married couple worked 40 hours a week at minimum wage, 30% of their gross monthly income would total roughly $696.
Tupelo’s average rent cost is $795 a month, according to data from the American Community Survey.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis noted she supported NDC's revitalization efforts but worried some might get pushed from their homes because of property tax increases.
“From the beginning, I was supportive of this project, but I am concerned about first-time homebuyers,” she said.
