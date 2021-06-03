EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is the third in a series highlighting the candidates running for Tupelo City Council. Additional entries will run throughout the week.
TUPELO • Both candidates running to represent Ward 3 on the City Council are casting themselves as pragmatic, policy-minded people focused on neighborhood infrastructure and quality of life.
Travis Beard, 74, is a retired educator who worked in both the Tupelo and Amory public school systems. He was first elected in a 2014 special election and is a Republican.
He identifies constituents as the primary focus of his policy outlook.
“The majority of the work of a councilman is basically complaint related,” Beard told the Daily Journal. “A person has a problem, they call and need help. I’ve enjoyed serving the city.”
Enforcement actions against blighted or derelict properties are a priority for Beard, as is the construction of a pickleball court.
Kenneth Wayne, a 52-year old Democrat, is a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company.
“This great community that we live in, Ward 3, could be an even better ward,” Wayne said.
In Wayne’s view, the pathway to a thriving community involves neighborhood improvements, support for smaller businesses, and greater trust between citizens and law enforcement.
“My vision is to dedicate myself to being transparent, trustworthy and tireless,” Wayne said.
Ward 3 is the central and southern part of Tupelo and includes the downtown area, the Audubon Woods neighborhood, the Mill Village neighborhood, some of the Gravlee neighborhood and a portion of the Lee Acres neighborhood.
The general election between Beard and Wayne is June 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voter identification is required to cast a ballot.
In a recent forum with the Daily Journal, the two candidates offered their views on a range of issues, including infrastructure, law enforcement and housing.
Roads and infrastructure
In their campaigns, both Beard and Wayne heavily focus on neighborhood improvements.
Wayne said smaller, residential streets need to be improved and called for stricter enforcement to curb speeding.
The Democrat has also outlined a proposal to install covered bus stop shelters throughout the city for school children and raised the possibility of seeking grants to pay for them.
Beard praised the city’s current road maintenance program, but did highlight the need to improve neighborhood streets as well. He also wants to address drainage problems
Stronger enforcement of the city’s residential property codes is also a priority for Beard, who believes rental properties in particular merit closer attention.
“People want to be proud of the community they live in,” Beard said.
Law enforcement
A new mayor will face the task of selecting a candidate for police chief, although the City Council must approve or reject that nominee.
Wayne said a new police chief “needs to represent the constituents of the city of Tupelo." He said he doesn't believe that's always been the case.
The challenger also warned against deploying the “good old boy system” in the search for Tupelo’s top cop and said addressing concerns in the Black community about policing should be a priority.
“There is room for improvement when it comes to this All American City looking more all American," he said.
The incumbent believes the select of a new police chief will likely be the most important issue that immediately faces the new mayor.
However, Beard offered few details about how he might evaluate a police chief nominee, other than to say that “experience is needed”
Speaking to the broader issue of accountability and transparency at the Tupelo Police Department, both Beard and Wayne expressed support for the city’s police advisory board while also signaling a desire to make it more visible.
Beard wants to “see more input from the citizens,” and noted a lack of engagement between the board and the community.
Wayne expressed disappointment that the board isn't more visible, citing himself as an example.
“Until running for this position, I wasn’t even aware we had a police advisory board,” Wayne said.
Housing and the economy
Economic vitality, affordable housing and population growth are goals Beard and Wayne share.
Beard acknowledged that housing in particular is a tough issue that continues to confront municipal leaders.
“There’s just a shortage of houses in Tupelo,” Beard said. “So we definitely have cause to pursue that issue.”
He noted the possibility of additional development of the sort that occurred within the last term on Ida B. Wells Street, where almost 80 subsidized housing units were constructed.
Wayne called housing an economic development issue and said population growth and housing policy are tied together. However, he offered the view that “we don’t need any more apartments in Ward 3.”
Looking beyond housing, Wayne wants to explore tax credits to help small businesses while also seeking new uses for unused land or empty buildings.
Beard said that he continues to support increased investment in the HIVE business park and the city’s downtown.
Taylor Vance contributed to this report.