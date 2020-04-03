TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center employees working to battle the coronavirus won't go without snacks, thanks to some neighborhoods in Tupelo.
On Wednesday, Jackson Square resident Jane Riley heard that local restaurants were furnishing box lunches for hospital workers, but that there was a need for snacks.
"Jane asked me if I thought that was something we could do," said Jo Mark, who lives in the Joyner Neighborhood. "We just started calling people we knew and sending out emails to friends."
Riley started collecting money from her neighbors and she got in touch with residents in nearby Highland Circle.
"We got a total of $720 from residents in Jackson Square, Highland Circle and a hodgepodge of others," Mark said. "We had 42 people contribute. They were anxious to give."
The money is still coming in. On Friday afternoon, Mark had collected another $90 with more money promised.
"People want to help," she said.
Kathy Corban, who lives in the Lakeshire area, heard about the success of Riley and Mark and decided to try the same thing in her neighborhood.
"Kathy sent out a message to our neighborhood text group and asked if anyone was interested," said Lauren Asters, a nursing instructor at ICC who is teaching online classes from home. "People could pay through Venmo, PayPal or with a check or cash."
The Lakeshire neighborhood raised more than $1,600 in just a matter of hours.
"We had a great response," Asters said. "We were able to make a big delivery of snacks Friday morning and we had enough money left to provide dinner for two shifts and possibly a breakfast."
Asters said most people gave about $20, but some gave more.
"This was really about a neighborhood coming together for the whole community," she said.