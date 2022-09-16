BOONEVILLE • During the week, Rheagan Skelton is a full-time student at Northeast Mississippi Community College. On the weekends, she's playing gigs as an aspiring country singer.
The 19-year-old Potts Camp native is a sophomore who plans to enroll in the college's nursing program after completing her associate degree in May.
Skelton is also recording and releasing her first original song, titled "This Old Guitar," at a Holly Springs studio owned by Kevin Thomas with members of country singer Cody Johnson's band. Its planned release date is late September, with a couple of other songs coming soon after.
Over the years, she's written several hundred songs. There’s at least 20 that she thinks are worth recording and releasing, including a song titled "Can't You See" that she wrote at age 14.
Musical roots and inspiration
Skelton was introduced to music as a child at Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, a congregation where virtually everyone knew how to play an instrument and sing.
"It was crazy if you didn't let some of it rub off on you," Skelton said.
She began playing piano around 8 years old and learned to play guitar around three years ago so that she could play while performing live.
Her mother, Heather Skelton, has been a constant source of inspiration.
"From a young age, she has always told me that I can do anything I want to," Skelton said. "She has never put me in a box. She has always told me, 'If you want to move anywhere and do anything, you can.'"
Skelton has been writing songs for as long as she's played music, and she considers Chris Stapleton a major influence.
"I patterned a lot of my stuff from the way he writes his music," Skelton said.
Songwriting is where her creative passion lies.
"I can create anything that I want to, and it could be any style, any words, anything that I like," she said.
Knowing her words can appeal to a multitude of people and have deep meaning in their lives, even helping them get through difficult situations, drives her to continue creating.
"I love that aspect of music … that it doesn't have to be to just one specific person," Skelton said. "There are so many people who go through the same things and it can help everybody in a different way."
Performing live across North Mississippi
Skelton has been a member of Campus Country — a commercial music ensemble comprising singers, instrumentalists and sound technicians — since fall 2021. She serves as a vocalist for the group and also plays guitar occasionally.
Campus Country has helped her as a musician in ways she couldn't imagine, not just through live performance, but with members showing her how to set up for shows and giving her advice.
A few months ago, Skelton began booking solo performances at venues across Northeast Mississippi — Potts Camp, Ripley, Oxford and Tupelo. She has a performance booked at the Tin Roof in Memphis later this month and is booking dates for next summer on the Gulf Coast and in Nashville.
She's played about 50 shows so far and isn't slowing down anytime soon. From now through the end of the year, she has around three gigs per week booked; usually two on the weekend and one during the week.
"Once you get on the stage, it's like you're a completely different person," Skelton said of performing live. "You don't think about a single thing."
It's easy to get lost in what she's singing, whether it's an original song or a cover. And it always feels good to have people who know the words singing along.
'Wherever the music takes me'
Skelton's long-term goal remains becoming a nurse, but she knows music will always be a part of her life.
"Wherever the music takes me is where I'll go," Skelton said.
For now, she enjoys where she's at with music, playing fun gigs in small towns.
"Really, I couldn't want anything more," Skelton said. "I wouldn't care to have my song on the radio, as long as I can share it with the people who care about it most — my hometown and the people who have watched me since I was little."
