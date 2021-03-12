TUPELO • Less than a week into her new role, Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity’s new executive director, Mary Ann Plasencia, is ready to expand the organization’s reach to help more families.
Habitat provides affordable housing to qualified, low income applicants in Tupelo and Lee County by partnering with teams of volunteers, donors and the potential homeowners themselves.
Most recently, Plasencia served as Director of Community Impact for the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, a role she held since June 2018. That organization serves around 60 agencies in eight counties.
The pandemic spurred Plasencia to apply for the lead position at Habitat for Humanity after the previous executive director, Michelle Shepherd, resigned to pursue another community service-oriented role. As families struggled during COVID-19, United Way partnered with the CREATE Foundation to raise money to help. Plasencia talked with many of the families directly affected by the pandemic over the course of those months, and said she realized how much fulfillment she gained from serving others.
“I don’t know if I would have thought about making the transition if it hadn’t been for the pandemic,” Plasencia said. “I don’t think we would have been in a position where we were talking to the families directly and hearing how they were struggling, so I think it kind of reconnected me with the needs out there more directly. It rekindled something in me.”
Plasencia moved to Tupelo from New Orleans 25 years ago. Since then, she has created community connections through her nonprofit work. She has over two decades of experience, including serving as the religious education for St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo for over seven years and working for the Tupelo Public School district in Community Relations and Communications.
Charlie White, Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity board president, said the organization is excited to have Plasencia helping their cause.
“We’re thrilled to have her on board and we know that under her leadership and direction that Habitat will grow and thrive in the next years,” White said.
The board chose Plasencia after launching a nationwide search for a new executive director in January. After receiving a wide response, White said Plasencia ultimately stood out as the right person to help usher in Habitat’s next chapter because of her connections to the local community, wealth of nonprofit experience and passion for the cause.
She’s coming to a big to-do list. On Monday, her first day, Habitat for Humanity poured the foundation and are working on the walls for their first house of the year. It will be the first house in a four house development in the Southern Heights neighborhood. HFH’s preparing to build two houses over the next few months, with hopes of finishing the first house by late spring or early summer.
After taking a break from volunteering for the past year, she’ll be on the frontend of welcoming volunteers back as Habitat prepares to grow.
“We’re looking forward to volunteer days again, which is going to take a big concerted effort to kind of re-energize our volunteers again after having basically been off for a year,” White said.
Construction manager Chris Partin has been instrumental in orienting her to HFH’s work, and Shepherd continues to provide assistance as Plasencia adjusts to her new role.
“I would not have applied for the job had I not known the good work Chris and Michelle had done, really how, honestly how invested they were in the families and how much they know about the families that they’re serving. I think I was pulled by the ministry of it,” Plasencia said.
Her own family story drew her to Habitat. Plasencia is a first generation Cuban-American whose parents and brothers moved from Cuba to Tampa, Florida in the early 1960s. Within the first two to three years of immigrating, they were able to buy a bungalow in Tampa. Plasencia said homeownership was life-changing for her family.
“It was the beginning of our kind of getting grounded in the community (and) feeling like we were part of the community,” Plasencia said. “That has always made an impression on us, how much home ownership impacts the financial and the family stability in our lives.”
Being able to play a small part in providing security to multiple families a year is a huge draw for Plasencia. In the short term, her goals are to perform an environmental scan with the help of the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy to find both opportunities and gaps in resource development messaging and outreach. Plasencia plans to visit other established Habitat for Humanity affiliates for ideas.
She also wants to put together a business plan for a Habitat ReStore, which is an independently owned reuse store local Habitat for Humanity organizations operate to help raise funds. The stores accept donations and sell home improvement items, according to the international Habitat website. Currently, the nearest ReStores are in Starkville and Columbus.
Plasencia plans to increase the visibility of Habitat for Humanity and tell the stories of families impacted by reinventing their social media presence, and the organization’s board looks forward to seeing invigorated fundraising abilities, such as with a signature event to raise money.
Placencia said she’s eager to strengthen relationships with people in the community by expanding Habitat’s partnerships and finding additional companies to donate volunteers, time or money.
“I’m just most interested in doing what I can to put families in homes,” she said. “That’s just so tangible to me, and I can’t think of anything more important right now.”