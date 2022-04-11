The 2021-2022 Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation (NEMYF) distributed $5,520 in grant awards to 10 nonprofit organizations Sunday.
NEMYF announced the grant recipients and amounts during its annual press conference Sunday, April 10, at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
NEMYF was established by the CREATE Foundation to give teenagers in Northeast Mississippi a place to learn about giving back, getting involved, helping others and improving their region.
Since the founding in 2001, the NEMYF board members have grown the endowment to over $173,000. The priority of this funding is to support programs related to four focus areas — youth, special needs and human services, education, and the arts. Each year the cohort can spend up to 4% of the endowment on grants that help youth in our region. The group has collectively given over $53,000 in grants.
The NEMYF board of directors consists of 49 11th and 12th graders from 25 high schools across 14 counties. These counties include Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi (Corinth and Iuka Clubs) of Alcorn and Tishomingo counties received $920. Clubs offer a variety of tested, proven, and nationally recognized programs designed to empower kids and teens to excel in school, become good community members and lead healthy, productive lives.
Sally Kate Winters Children’s Home of Calhoun and Clay counties was granted $920 towards its mission to offer the gift of humanity, love, and respect to children traumatized by child abuse and neglect. They take in children and give them a house, clothes and an education until they can find a good foster home.
Chickasaw County nonprofit Mission Okolona received a $460 grant. In the spirit of Jesus Christ, whose directives compel us, Mission Okolona’s purpose is to distribute available food to the needy in Okolona and surrounding counties.
Crossroads Ranch of Itawamba County was granted $460. The nonprofit provides high functioning, special needs adults a safe, loving environment with supervised independence. Our goal is to provide activities and learning experiences which will focus on each resident's abilities, rather than disabilities.
Lafayette County based nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of North Mississippi received $460. CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children through the service of trained, court- appointed community volunteers.
Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) of Lee County were given a $460 grant. RRC provides outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dyslexia treatment, audiology services and early childhood intervention to the communities of North Mississippi. As a privately funded nonprofit, RRC does not charge clients or their insurance companies.
Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Lowndes County received $460. The nonprofit purpose: An unplanned pregnancy can be tough, but not as tough as you are. Whether you feel overwhelmed, confused, excited, or more, we’re here to help! We offer free and confidential pregnancy services so you can make an empowered choice about your life and future.
Churches United Food Depot, a food pantry in Pontotoc County, received $460 towards its mission of providing nutritional food to residents of Pontotoc County who are in need.
My Choices Clinic of Tippah County, an outreach ministry committed to presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ to women with crisis pregnancies in both word and deed, was granted $460.
Agape Clinic of Union County was given $460. The clinic shares the love of Christ by providing free health care to those without medical insurance.