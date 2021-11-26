TUPELO • City Councilwoman Nettie Davis hoped a civil lawsuit might help her avoid criminal prosecution; instead, criminal charges might sideline her lawsuit.
Lawyers for Davis and for Secretary of State Michael Watson are at odds over whether a federal judge should pause a civil claim that argues Davis is being prosecuted under an unconstitutional law.
The litigation in question was filed in late August in Hinds County Circuit Court, but is now under consideration in federal court. Jim Waide, an attorney representing Davis, asked the court to declare unconstitutional a Mississippi law that prohibits offering cash prizes or awards as an incentive or reward to vote in an election.
Davis was arraigned in October on an indictment that she violated this law, which makes it unlawful for anyone to “put up or in any way offer any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage person to voter or to refrain from voting in any election.”
Davis was video recorded in June seeking donations and said the money would be given away by drawing from the names of people who voted in the municipal general election.
Following the public unveiling of the indictment against Davis, lawyers for Watson asked that the civil litigation be stayed until the criminal charges against Davis are resolved.
Were this motion for a stay granted, it would largely obstruct the initial goal of the lawsuit filed by Davis, which seeks to render unenforceable the election lottery law she is accused of violating before she can actually be tried for allegedly violating it.
Watson is named as the defendant in his capacity as the state’s chief elections administrator and for comments he made about after the Davis video emerged.
Watson advances several arguments in support of his motion to stay. Among those arguments, he claims that previous court precedent requires it. He additionally suggests that in light of the ongoing criminal prosecution, Davis may invoke her Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in the course of civil discovery, hampering Watson’s ability to defend himself.
In response, Waide, who represents Davis, argues that since Watson was the one to remove the case from state court to federal court, he has waived any basis on which he might seek to now halt civil proceedings.
Waide also asserts in a court filing that Davis has no intention of invoking the Fifth Amendment.
Motions on the matter are pending in the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Ball.