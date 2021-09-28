TUPELO • Ahead of a possible indictment, an effort by City Councilwoman Nettie Davis to shield herself from criminal prosecution based on the U.S. Constitution’s free speech protections have been moved from state court to federal court.
In late August, Davis, through her attorney Jim Waide, asked Hinds County Circuit Court, to issue a declaratory judgement rendering unenforceable a Mississippi law that bars the giving of cash prizes for voting in an election.
This action came even as District Attorney John Weddle has acknowledged an ongoing investigation into whether Davis committed a crime when she was videotaped in June promising to raffle off cash prizes to voters casting a ballot during municipal general elections.
A grand jury met in in Lee County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, but Weddle declined on Monday to say whether Davis was indicted by that grand jury.
Indictments typically take a few weeks to be processed, entered into the court record and served.
The civil action brought last month by Davis, a Democratic sixth-term City Council member, named Secretary of State Michael Watson as a defendant.
Watson, in documents filed Friday, has now moved to place the civil claim in front of a federal judge rather than a state judge.
Defendants in a civil action can generally move the matter from state to federal courts by meeting certain criteria. For example, questions involving the U.S. Constitution or federal law are generally removable to federal court, and that is the rule Watson cites as the basis for shifting the Davis matter into the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi.
Waide said he’ll ask the federal judiciary to do the same thing he wanted a state judge to do: toss out a state law that bars raffling off money as a voting incentive.
“I anticipate that the next thing I’ll do is to file a motion asking the court to summarily declare the statute unconstitutional,” Waide said.
The law Davis may be indicted for violating makes it unlawful for anyone to “put up or in any way offer any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage person to voter or to refrain from voting in any election.”
Among other arguments, Waide claims that the statute in question is unconstitutionally vague and that it violates the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution. He cites U.S. Supreme Court precedent finding that campaign contributions constitute free speech.
The law also states that candidates for office who violate this law and go on to win office shall be removed from office. Waide has also argued that this penalty cannot be imposed on Davis because she was unopposed on the general election ballot in her bid to win a sixth term of office.
Davis is the first Black woman to hold a seat on the Tupelo City Council, and the possibility of her prosecution has drawn outrage from some activists, ministers and civic figures locally, including NAACP President the Rev. Charles Moore.
William Moore contributed to this report.